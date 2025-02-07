Previous
Fruit and Leaves by cocokinetic
Fruit and Leaves

A young breadfruit growing on the breadfruit tree in our garden. I love the big shapely leaves of this tree. There are two pods on top of the breadfruit that will grow into handsome young breadfruit themselves within the next week or so.

Nature is just so incredible.

Feb Words - Day 7 - Garden
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
