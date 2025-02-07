Sign up
Photo 562
Fruit and Leaves
A young breadfruit growing on the breadfruit tree in our garden. I love the big shapely leaves of this tree. There are two pods on top of the breadfruit that will grow into handsome young breadfruit themselves within the next week or so.
Nature is just so incredible.
Feb Words - Day 7 - Garden
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1782
photos
89
followers
45
following
153% complete
View this month »
Tags
feb25words
