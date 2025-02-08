Sign up
Photo 563
Paradise Corner Shop
An ice cream, burger, waffle, coffee and generally anything quick-fast shop off the main road in Grand Baie.
Feb Words - Day 8 - Shops
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Tags
feb25words
Kathy A
ace
That looks like my kind of shop.
February 8th, 2025
