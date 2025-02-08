Previous
Paradise Corner Shop by cocokinetic
Photo 563

Paradise Corner Shop

An ice cream, burger, waffle, coffee and generally anything quick-fast shop off the main road in Grand Baie.

Feb Words - Day 8 - Shops
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That looks like my kind of shop.
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact