Footprint by cocokinetic
Footprint

A bit of a deviation from a footstep - my husband’s footprint as he walked away from the outdoor shower at the beach.

Feb Words - Day 9 - Footsteps
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Karen

Mags ace
Very cool!
February 9th, 2025  
