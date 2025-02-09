Sign up
Photo 564
Footprint
A bit of a deviation from a footstep - my husband’s footprint as he walked away from the outdoor shower at the beach.
Feb Words - Day 9 - Footsteps
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1785
photos
89
followers
45
following
154% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th February 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feb25words
Mags
ace
Very cool!
February 9th, 2025
