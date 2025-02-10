Previous
Vintage Wall Clock by cocokinetic
Vintage Wall Clock

This is a vintage wall clock handed down the generations to my husband.

It is known as a regulator clock. Regulator clocks are known for their accuracy and were historically used in places where precise timekeeping was important, like train stations or offices.

It does work, but I don't let it run all the time; it makes the most depressingly heavy ‘dong’ noise on the half-hour as well as the hour. Every now and again I haul out its big key from the drawer below and wind it up, just to keep things ticking over.

Feb Words ‘25 - Day 10 - Vintage
