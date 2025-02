Poupée Bijoux

I have one of these porcelain jewellery dolls as a stand for my various bits and pieces of jewel-like embellishment - I'm not a jewellery wearer so most of it never gets worn, but there are items given to me that are of sentimental value, so I keep them.



The items need a bit of a tidying up, my doll is looking decidedly disorganised.



Feb ‘25 Words #12 - Jewellery