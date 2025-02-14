Previous
Postbox Red by cocokinetic
Photo 569

Postbox Red

A tourist shop I saw while walking about in the older part of Grand Baie today. I like the postbox; not many of them around anymore.

Feb ‘25 Words #14 - Flash of Red
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Marvelous shade of red!
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact