Photo 572
The Castaway
Feb ‘25 Words #17 - Composition
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
3
3
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
17th February 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feb25words
Beverley
ace
I adore this photo… you live on such a beautiful island.
February 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh, I like this view and your framing!
February 17th, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture and edit
February 17th, 2025
