Photo 573
Container Blurb
I went spying around the back of a small supermarket, looking for stuff like pallets or wooden crates or anything with suitable texture.
Nothing much lying around, but a little further away, I came across a shipping sign on the side of a corroded and rusty container. I liked the peeling paint.
Feb ‘25 Words #18 - Texture
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
3
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1803
photos
90
followers
46
following
156% complete
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
670
570
671
571
672
572
673
573
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
28th February 2025 11:47am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
feb25words
Beverley
ace
Wow… this rusty signage is a brilliant find.
February 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful textures and find!
February 18th, 2025
Dave
ace
Great find and textures
February 18th, 2025
