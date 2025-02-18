Previous
Container Blurb by cocokinetic
Photo 573

Container Blurb

I went spying around the back of a small supermarket, looking for stuff like pallets or wooden crates or anything with suitable texture.

Nothing much lying around, but a little further away, I came across a shipping sign on the side of a corroded and rusty container. I liked the peeling paint.

Feb ‘25 Words #18 - Texture

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Beverley ace
Wow… this rusty signage is a brilliant find.
February 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful textures and find!
February 18th, 2025  
Dave ace
Great find and textures
February 18th, 2025  
