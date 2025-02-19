Previous
Summer Sea by cocokinetic
Photo 574

Summer Sea

A line of poles on the beach. My phone camera battled a bit with the sharp light. I had a camera on me, but the battery played dead.

The heat is astronomical, and the sun really torrid; but the water temperature is divine, just super for spending a half-hour or so in the water, with a big sunhat and a UV-resistant shirt on. I don't wear sun creams, lotions or oil; the stuff has an adverse effect on sea life and the coral, so I don't spend too much time sunbathing in the full naked sun of summer; one easily gets burnt and fried up.

Its very dry; we need rain. There are finally a couple of low-pressure areas in our region that may provide water by Friday thereabouts.

This line of poles is a bit of of a spin on today's word, which is lines.

That lone tree on the point next to the Hindu temple there is the same tree that I posted in BW on the 17th:
