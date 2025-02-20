Previous
Backbone Rock by cocokinetic
Photo 575

Backbone Rock

A rock I came across while walking my dogs on the beach this morning. Strange profile, it reminded me of someone’s back with the spinal cord exposed.

A bit gruesome. It made me feel uneasy, I was actually reluctant to touch the rock =)

For today’s word, which is shapes.

Feb ‘25 Words #20 - Shapes
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
157% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ok get yer creep on everyone!
February 20th, 2025  
Karen ace
@koalagardens
😆😂
February 20th, 2025  
