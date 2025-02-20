Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 575
Backbone Rock
A rock I came across while walking my dogs on the beach this morning. Strange profile, it reminded me of someone’s back with the spinal cord exposed.
A bit gruesome. It made me feel uneasy, I was actually reluctant to touch the rock =)
For today’s word, which is shapes.
Feb ‘25 Words #20 - Shapes
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1807
photos
91
followers
47
following
157% complete
View this month »
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
Latest from all albums
672
572
673
674
573
675
574
575
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
20th February 2025 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feb25words
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ok get yer creep on everyone!
February 20th, 2025
Karen
ace
@koalagardens
😆😂
February 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
😆😂