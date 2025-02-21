Previous
Gargoyle Stare-Off by cocokinetic
Gargoyle Stare-Off

I wasn't sure about the way to project or show ‘form’ in photography. So I went searching, and this page helped me understand it.
https://expertphotography.com/form-in-photography/

I would hope that Ive managed to create a bit of a 3D effect with this friendly, affable-looking character glaring at me from high up on a wall. Those teeth are quite something.

