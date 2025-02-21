Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 576
Gargoyle Stare-Off
I wasn't sure about the way to project or show ‘form’ in photography. So I went searching, and this page helped me understand it.
https://expertphotography.com/form-in-photography/
I would hope that Ive managed to create a bit of a 3D effect with this friendly, affable-looking character glaring at me from high up on a wall. Those teeth are quite something.
Feb ‘25 Words #21 - Form
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1812
photos
91
followers
46
following
157% complete
View this month »
569
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
Latest from all albums
675
574
575
532
27
676
576
677
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st February 2025 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feb25words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close