Door Repair by cocokinetic
Door Repair

Feb ‘25 Words #22 - Balance

I tried to get symmetrical balance for this shot, with the workers fixing a door in the middle of the frame. More or less, anyway ;-)
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Photo Details

Dave ace
Nicely done.
February 22nd, 2025  
