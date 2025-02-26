Previous
Salt and Chillies by cocokinetic
Salt and Chillies

We don't have a pantry at home, so for the pantry prompt I’ll do a condiment instead.

These locally-made preserved chillies with garlic and olive oil are just divine. They're those little bird-eye chillies, so they're quite hot, but I love them. There's always a little bottle on our table.

The salt is my husband’s fixation. We have fabulous locally-produced sea salt here, but for some reason, he likes this imported stuff. So there's always a little container of that on the kitchen table as well. I like the colours and the graphic design of the label.

Feb’25 Words #26 - Pantry/Condiment
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Karen

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm intrigued by your comment - no pantry at home? Where do you store stuff besides on the table? (love learning of other lifestyles!)
February 26th, 2025  
