Grunge1 - Single Shots April by cocokinetic
Grunge1 - Single Shots April

I've chosen grunge as the subject for single shot April. They'll just be various grungy/rusty/decrepit items, scenes, walls, objects and other items I see during the course of my day.

This is the side of a shipping container.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Rob Z ace
Super example for that challenge!
April 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh good choice!
April 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous grungy capture!
April 1st, 2025  
