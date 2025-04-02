Previous
Grunge2 - Jerry Cans by cocokinetic
Photo 585

Grunge2 - Jerry Cans

Two jerry cans perched on a concrete ledge near a construction site. They're heavily used and dirty, with black grime and/or residue on their surfaces; maybe used for fuel or oil.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Certainly fits the bill of grunge!
April 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact