Photo 589
Grunge6 - Nailed (and Failed) It
I get feeling there were several attempts to hammer a nail in straight here ;-)
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
6th April 2025 12:01pm
Tags
30-shots2025
