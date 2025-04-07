Previous
Grunge7 - Rusty Bars by cocokinetic
Grunge7 - Rusty Bars

Its amazing the amount of rust that salty sea air causes.

The 2 open windows’ burglar bars are so weathered compared to the just-visible bars behind the closed window.
Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Beverley ace
Well spotted…great shot…
April 7th, 2025  
