Previous
Photo 590
Grunge7 - Rusty Bars
Its amazing the amount of rust that salty sea air causes.
The 2 open windows’ burglar bars are so weathered compared to the just-visible bars behind the closed window.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
7th April 2025 11:52am
Tags
30-shots2025
Beverley
ace
Well spotted…great shot…
April 7th, 2025
