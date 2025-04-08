Previous
Grunge8 - Watery Connection by cocokinetic
Photo 591

Grunge8 - Watery Connection

I don't think this valve’s longevity plan is too stable - that connection looks awfully inadequate.
8th April 2025

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
