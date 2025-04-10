Previous
Grunge10 - Building Corner by cocokinetic
Grunge10 - Building Corner

I had to suppress a laugh earlier on today; over the past few days, I've had passersby see me hauling out my camera and most proceeded to ignore me, as per usual - but a few have stopped and stared at what I was taking a capture of.

Today, an elderly couple stopped and looked at me as I was faffing with buttons and what have you - then squinted up at the grubby corner of the building to where I was pointing the camera. They looked at each other with obvious puzzlement and approached me, asking me what I saw that was so beautiful on that part of the building.

Nonplussed, I used the plant as an excuse.

I could sense their incomprehension at my hasty reply; they were left none the wiser, still as puzzled as ever.

I completely understand - what on earth am I doing!
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Karen

