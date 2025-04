Grunge13 - Chain in Bucket

I have no doubt in my mind this is not what Fleetwood Mac had in mind when they recorded their fabulous song, The Chain - but it'll do the job for today's grungy-fied capture.



I'm venturing further and further into some weird and wonderful alternate universe, the Planet of Grunge, to look for suitable 'models' for this month's subject. lol. Hope I can find my way back to the Pale Blue Dot when this is over.