Grunge14 - Butt and Nail

Cigarette butt, that is =)



What a place to put out a cigarette! The nail I understand - sort of, I have questions about that as well - but that cigarette butt has me mystified.



This is a look through the horizontal section where the bars of a fence are supposed to be. The poles are there, with these holes in them - some of the horizontal bars exist from pole to pole, others have vanished. This was a section of about four or five bar-less poles. Hope that makes sense!



Beach at Mont Choisy, earlier on.