Grunge16 - Knobbly Grid by cocokinetic
Photo 599

Grunge16 - Knobbly Grid

Phone capture, turned it upside down so camera was right on the grid covering a stormwater drain.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Photo Details

Mags ace
Outstanding textures!
April 16th, 2025  
