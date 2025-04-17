Grunge17 - Graffiti Street Sign

I'm useless at deciphering graffiti. I came up with these ludicrous suggestions, because I know it has to mean something in graffiti-talk — but what.



90 Degree Meridian?

Ya De Man?

Yo Mouse Mountain?

🤯😵‍💫

or:

That M could be a double V joined by two lines - I give up, I really have no clue.