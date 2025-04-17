Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 600
Grunge17 - Graffiti Street Sign
I'm useless at deciphering graffiti. I came up with these ludicrous suggestions, because I know it has to mean something in graffiti-talk — but what.
90 Degree Meridian?
Ya De Man?
Yo Mouse Mountain?
🤯😵💫
or:
That M could be a double V joined by two lines - I give up, I really have no clue.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1890
photos
94
followers
52
following
164% complete
View this month »
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
600
Latest from all albums
597
728
729
598
730
533
599
600
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
17th April 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
Beverley
ace
I’m curious too… super photo…
April 17th, 2025
Marj
ace
Even without knowing what it means, the graffiti speaks of pattern, texture and rebellion.
April 17th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
All good guesses, I have no idea
April 17th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nice rusty fine
April 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great find and DOF!
April 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close