Previous
Grunge17 - Graffiti Street Sign by cocokinetic
Photo 600

Grunge17 - Graffiti Street Sign

I'm useless at deciphering graffiti. I came up with these ludicrous suggestions, because I know it has to mean something in graffiti-talk — but what.

90 Degree Meridian?
Ya De Man?
Yo Mouse Mountain?
🤯😵‍💫
or:
That M could be a double V joined by two lines - I give up, I really have no clue.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I’m curious too… super photo…
April 17th, 2025  
Marj ace
Even without knowing what it means, the graffiti speaks of pattern, texture and rebellion.
April 17th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
All good guesses, I have no idea
April 17th, 2025  
Dave ace
Nice rusty fine
April 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great find and DOF!
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact