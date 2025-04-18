Sign up
Photo 601
Grunge18 - Jack Sparrow’s Skiff
A well-used fishing pirogue - and its furled-up orange sail - moored in front of Le Mauricia Hotel in Grand Baie.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Photo Details
Kathy
ace
Nice look t this well used boat.
April 18th, 2025
