Previous
Grunge18 - Jack Sparrow’s Skiff by cocokinetic
Photo 601

Grunge18 - Jack Sparrow’s Skiff

A well-used fishing pirogue - and its furled-up orange sail - moored in front of Le Mauricia Hotel in Grand Baie.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice look t this well used boat.
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact