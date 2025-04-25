Previous
Grunge25 - I wanna ride my bicycle by cocokinetic
Photo 608

Grunge25 - I wanna ride my bicycle

…. but I don't think Freddie Mercury quite had this one in mind.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Issi Bannerman ace
I bet he didn't! Lovely shot and great shadow.
April 25th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely rusty caoture
April 25th, 2025  
