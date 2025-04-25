Sign up
Previous
Photo 608
Grunge25 - I wanna ride my bicycle
…. but I don't think Freddie Mercury quite had this one in mind.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
2
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1906
photos
95
followers
35
following
166% complete
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
604
736
605
606
737
607
738
608
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th April 2025 12:45pm
Tags
30-shots2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
I bet he didn't! Lovely shot and great shadow.
April 25th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely rusty caoture
April 25th, 2025
