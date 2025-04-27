Sign up
Photo 610
Grunge27 - Bike
I wonder if this machine still rolls? It was standing outside a closed-up shop - curious as to its story.
Life is just so many stories everywhere! Quite wonderful, really - the imagination boggles.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
2
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1911
photos
95
followers
35
following
167% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
27th April 2025 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
Jerzy
ace
I'm guessing the owner knows how to fix things with this bike and does it often. At least it has a plate and hopefully insurance. Great grunge find and capture.
April 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very grungy! Your calendar looks great and this was a very nice theme.
April 27th, 2025
