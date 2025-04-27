Previous
Grunge27 - Bike by cocokinetic
Photo 610

Grunge27 - Bike

I wonder if this machine still rolls? It was standing outside a closed-up shop - curious as to its story.

Life is just so many stories everywhere! Quite wonderful, really - the imagination boggles.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
I'm guessing the owner knows how to fix things with this bike and does it often. At least it has a plate and hopefully insurance. Great grunge find and capture.
April 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very grungy! Your calendar looks great and this was a very nice theme.
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact