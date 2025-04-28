Sign up
Previous
Photo 611
Grunge28 - Dump Truck (I think)
I think this large piece of abandoned something might be the bed of what was once a dump truck? I've seen newer versions of these trucks on the road, they're used for hauling and dumping heavy materials like dirt, gravel, rocks etc.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
28th April 2025 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
