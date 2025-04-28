Previous
Grunge28 - Dump Truck (I think) by cocokinetic
Photo 611

Grunge28 - Dump Truck (I think)

I think this large piece of abandoned something might be the bed of what was once a dump truck? I've seen newer versions of these trucks on the road, they're used for hauling and dumping heavy materials like dirt, gravel, rocks etc.

28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact