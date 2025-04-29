Sign up
Previous
Photo 612
Grunge29 - Pallets
Not too grungy - more like rough and textured, but that's all I can find for today.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1914
photos
95
followers
37
following
167% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th April 2025 1:31pm
Tags
30-shots2025
Beverley
ace
I would say a great find!
April 29th, 2025
