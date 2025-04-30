Sign up
Previous
Photo 613
Grunge30 - Wall Tags/Graffiti
It's the last day of my grungy project. I'm going to miss scrummaging around looking for gritty, less-than-perfect locations and objects; I enjoyed the process immensely.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
1
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Photo Details
Album
KinetiCola
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
30th April 2025 1:42pm
Tags
30-shots2025
Kathy A
ace
I think you have done so well, I really didn’t think you would have been able to keep going with this word, well done!
April 30th, 2025
