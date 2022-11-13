Sign up
2 / 365
Bedford Main Street
Enjoying a lovely holiday in the Eastern Cape in South Africa.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
Gail
@coffeequeen
A new year and a fresh new start. Happy 2017, to you all. I can't believe that I first joined the 365 Project page back...
Views
2
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
13th November 2022 6:10pm
Tags
bedford
,
bedford south africa
