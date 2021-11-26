Previous
Coming In For A Landing by cole406
Coming In For A Landing

Caught these two eagles around a river and was waiting for them to take off. I also got a photo of them flying but I liked this one better of them landing
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

CWPhotography

@cole406
