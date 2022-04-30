Next
Yellow Flower by colewallace
Yellow Flower

This Yellow Flower is a reupload actually from my old 365 account, which is now deleted. But I took this on a hike on a local mountain!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Cole Wallace

@colewallace
Barb ace
Very nice macro, Cole! I like the light and shadows on it! Maybe someone here on 365 can identify it...
September 20th, 2024  
