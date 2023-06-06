A nissan 240sx parked in the rain by colewallace
A nissan 240sx parked in the rain

I took this picture of a nissan car in the rain, and edited in lightroom
6th June 2023 6th Jun 23

Cole Wallace

@colewallace
It says taken in 2006, i took it today, i think an error in my SD card
June 27th, 2023  
