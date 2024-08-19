Sign up
Yellow Audi R8
This was at Prestige Imports in Miami. The Audi R8 is my dream car, interesting to see one in yellow!
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Cole Wallace
@colewallace
cars
miami
germany
audi
supercar
r8
audir8
Barb
ace
It's a great capture of it, Cole! 😀
August 19th, 2024
