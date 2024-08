Pagani Huayra

I'm from the Missoula, Montana area, but i saw this Orange Pagani Huayra at Prestige Imports in Miami! The little writing on the front was from the Drive 2024, which was a Pagani event where more than 150million dollars worth of cars went on a rally from Jackson Hole, WY to Bozeman MT! This specific car is around 3.4 Million dollars! And only 100 Huayra's exist in the world! Even rarer if this is a roadster.