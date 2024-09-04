Previous
Victory Huddle by colewallace
Victory Huddle

A picture of my local college football team's victory huddle, winning 29-24 for their first game
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Cole Wallace

Barb ace
Great game and great celebratory capture, Cole! Go Griz! Fav!
September 5th, 2024  
