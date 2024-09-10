Previous
Yellow Lamborghini Huracán by colewallace
Yellow Lamborghini Huracán

A matte yellow Lamborghini Huracán supercar, once again in Miami. This one was in a dealership/showroom as well so i was able to get a good picture.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Cole Wallace

@colewallace
Barb ace
Definitely a beautiful car and much to be desired by anyone who loves top-end cars! Great capture of it, Cole!
September 11th, 2024  
