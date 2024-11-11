Previous
City Lights by colewallace
City Lights

Few of you recommended zooming in, on my previous photo, so I did that here! Cropped out some of the sky and hill to leave the city lights as the main subject!
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Cole Wallace

@colewallace
Photo Details

