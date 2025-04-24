Previous
Mountain Sunset by colewallace
26 / 365

Mountain Sunset

A picture from last summer i captured of a local mountain (Mount Sentinel) being brightly reflected by the sunset!
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Cole Wallace

@colewallace
7% complete

April 25th, 2025  
