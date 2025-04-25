Previous
Missoula Downtown by colewallace
27 / 365

Missoula Downtown

Another photo from Missoula today; here I have a building in downtown during sunset. I really liked this one with the reflection!
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Cole Wallace

@colewallace
7% complete

