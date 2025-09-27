Previous
Forest Trail by colewallace
29 / 365

Forest Trail

Another photo from my Trapper Peak Hike…
I captured this on my descent and saw (I think?) paintbrush flowers contrasting perfectly with these trees!
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Cole Wallace

@colewallace
8% complete

