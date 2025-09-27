Sign up
29 / 365
Forest Trail
Another photo from my Trapper Peak Hike…
I captured this on my descent and saw (I think?) paintbrush flowers contrasting perfectly with these trees!
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Cole Wallace
@colewallace
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
28th September 2025 2:21pm
Tags
flowers
,
mountains
,
forest
,
hiking
,
montana
