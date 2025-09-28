Previous
Mountain Sunrise by colewallace
29 / 365

Mountain Sunrise

I captured this photo of the sunrise shining on this mountain while hiking Trapper Peak, the tallest mountain in the Bitterroots in Montana. It’s also the highest mountain I’ve sumitted!
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Cole Wallace

@colewallace
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful mountains Cole- an awesome sight to see at the beginning of the day!
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact