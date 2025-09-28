Sign up
29 / 365
Mountain Sunrise
I captured this photo of the sunrise shining on this mountain while hiking Trapper Peak, the tallest mountain in the Bitterroots in Montana. It’s also the highest mountain I’ve sumitted!
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
1
0
Cole Wallace
@colewallace
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
28th September 2025 7:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
mountain
,
trail
,
hiking
,
summit
,
montana
,
peak”
,
“trapper
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful mountains Cole- an awesome sight to see at the beginning of the day!
September 30th, 2025
