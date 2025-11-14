Previous
Snowy valley by colewallace
31 / 365

Snowy valley

I wish the tree was a bit more to the side, but I love this capture of the expanding valley. I took it while skiing last year, hope to get some more photos this upcoming winter.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Cole Wallace

@colewallace
