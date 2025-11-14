Sign up
31 / 365
Snowy valley
I wish the tree was a bit more to the side, but I love this capture of the expanding valley. I took it while skiing last year, hope to get some more photos this upcoming winter.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
0
0
Cole Wallace
@colewallace
34
photos
7
followers
7
following
9% complete
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Views
0
0
365
iPhone 14
27th January 2025 11:01am
snow
,
winter
,
photography
,
mountains
,
skiing
,
montana
,
406
