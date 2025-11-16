Previous
Borah Peak by colewallace
Borah Peak

Similarly to my last photo, I took this photo of Idaho’s tallest peak (tall one to the left), Borah Peak! It stands at about 12,662 feet in the Lost River Range. I plan to climb it next year!
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Cole Wallace

@colewallace
