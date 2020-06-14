Previous
Reflecting by colie
Photo 419

Reflecting

Beautiful stroll on the pond tonight! Just a quick snap with the iPhone but a nice night for a walk and some time to reflect with some pretty reflections!
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

colie (Nichole St...

@colie
Hello and Thanks for visiting:) I live in the United States in the pacific North west (a little north of Portland Oregon.) I'm a Mother...
