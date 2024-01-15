Previous
Sun halo by colleennoe
Sun halo

The icy weather today was perfect for sun a halo. Some say sun dogs. I prefer to think of it as God and angels.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Colita Maria

@colleennoe
My display name is a silly nickname my older sisters used to call me. I live in a rural midwestern area.
Photo Details

