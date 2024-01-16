Previous
I got the word in 2!! by colleennoe
15 / 365

I got the word in 2!!

Cards on the table, I didn’t get a picture taken today so am sharing a screenshot of yesterday’s word puzzle. I’m always thrilled when I can get it in 2 tries.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Colita Maria

@colleennoe
My display name is a silly nickname my older sisters used to call me. I live in a rural midwestern area. I tend not to...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise