Todays lunch by colleennoe
17 / 365

Todays lunch

While I don’t love to see things die, this happened today in our back yard. We have a hawk that sweeps through our yard almost daily. Sometimes it gets a bird, sometimes it misses. Today it was successful. A hawk’s gotta eat too!
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

