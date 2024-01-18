Sign up
Todays lunch
While I don’t love to see things die, this happened today in our back yard. We have a hawk that sweeps through our yard almost daily. Sometimes it gets a bird, sometimes it misses. Today it was successful. A hawk’s gotta eat too!
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Colita Maria
@colleennoe
My display name is a silly nickname my older sisters used to call me. I live in a rural midwestern area. I tend not to...
Photo Details
Album
365
