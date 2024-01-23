Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Waiting for a new pacemaker
Its hard to believe 10 years has gone by since he got his 1st pacemaker but here we are getting it replaced less than a week before we take off on vacation! They kind of sprung it on us
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
0
0
Colita Maria
@colleennoe
My display name is a silly nickname my older sisters used to call me. I live in a rural midwestern area. I tend not to...
22
photos
1
followers
1
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
