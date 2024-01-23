Previous
Waiting for a new pacemaker
Waiting for a new pacemaker

Its hard to believe 10 years has gone by since he got his 1st pacemaker but here we are getting it replaced less than a week before we take off on vacation! They kind of sprung it on us
