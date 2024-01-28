Previous
Christmas gift by colleennoe
26 / 365

Christmas gift

I hung a piece of artwork that my son and his wife gave us for Christmas.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Colita Maria

@colleennoe
My display name is a silly nickname my older sisters used to call me. I live in a rural midwestern area. I tend not to...
7% complete

